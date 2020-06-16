Covid‐19 Hit Traders As They Record Low Sales

Some traders in some part of Accra have complained about the low patronage of products due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and social distancing restrictions.

Some traders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the low sales had affected their socio-economic lives.

Madam Adjoa Boatemaa, who deals in mattresses at Dansoman, explained that customers only visited the markets to patronise food staffs, medications, toiletries and other essentials for their homes.

“If someone does not have enough money to buy food during this crisis that the world is faced with, how could the person buy mattress, which is not a primary necessity to them?” she asked.

Miss Owoo Yoyo, a trader in hair weaves, said she could go through a day without making any sale at her shop.

“After the lockdown, sales have been low and I hear the same complaints from my colleagues. I understand it is related to the antisocial gatherings directives, so I may switch my business into a competitive one in this period of pandemic,” she said.

Ms Mavis Bortey, a beautician, who also deals in cosmetics, however, said she had switched to online services because it moved faster and had reduced the high cost of transportation.

Mr. John Yaw Boateng who trades in clothing at the Madina Market said: “I believe the virus is here to stay, as is being circulated already, so I urge my colleagues to be patient and smart in their business so they make some cash”.

Madam Patience Appiah Mensah, a seamstress at Dansoman, said the COVID-19 had affected her business because social activities and public gatherings had been restricted.

“The sewing of clothing does not occur frequently as it used to. Prior to this, in a week, I could have about 10 to 20 orders, but during this pandemic, for over a month, I have not received any order”.

—GNA