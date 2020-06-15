Health Ministry Gets Clearance To Employ 8,073 Health Professionals

Listen to article

The Health Ministry has been given clearance to employ 8,073 Nurse Assitant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventives.

This was contained in a letter the Ministry of Finance wrote to the Ministry of Health on June 9, 2020.

The letter, signed by Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Opare said, “The Ministry of Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry post eight thousand, and seventy-six (8,076) Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2017 from various Public Health Training Institutions.”

The statement further added that “The Ministry of Health is to ensure that the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries. Meanwhile, the effective date of the appointed person should not be earlier than 1st November 2020”.

Unemployed nurses threaten demo

Unemployed health professionals continue to demand postings from government.

Members of a group calling itself Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) in January 2020 threatened to demonstrate against what they say is government's failure to provide clearance for their posting.

According to the leadership of the association, they have had a number of engagements with the Ministry of Health and President Nana Akufo-Addo over delays in their posting but yielded no positive result.

Below is the statement from the Ministry of Finance

— citinewsroom