Upper East Region: 24 New Roads To Be Constructed – Roads Minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta says the Upper East Region will soon benefit from 24 new road projects constituting 203.6km.

According to him, the move forms part of government’s effort to expand access of road network in the area to boost socio-economic activities.

Even though there are 52 road projects ongoing in the region, Mr. Kwesi Amoako Atta said, the new projects which are being funded by the Ghana Road Fund will commence in two months' time.

Mr. Amoako Attah was speaking at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Roads and Highways in Bolgatanga.

“We plan within the next one and half months to add 24 different road projects to the current 52 road projects ongoing. Out of this 24, the Ghana Highways Authority will be handling 56km, Department of Urban roads will be handling 80km and Department of Feeder roads will handle 70km…And I want to assure the people of this region that, in a maximum of one and a half months all these 24 road projects will come on stream in addition to the ongoing 52 roads.”

The new projects include partial reconstruction and upgrading of the Sumbrungu-Namong road, Upgrading of the Bongo-Feo-Namong road, Upgrading of the Winkongo-Tongo-Nangode road and the Doba-Gingabania road.

Some include Upgrading of the Bawku-Narungu-Garu road, Pusiga town roads, upgrading of the Gbedema-Kanjarga-Fumbisi road, Doniga-Kanjarga road, improvement of Teshie-Songo-Agaago and Ankpaliga-Agatuse roads and surfacing of selected roads in Bolgatanga and minor drainage repairs on culverts.

The rest are, Upgrading of the Soe and Deportidongo roads, Zaare main roads, Bawku stadium road, rehabilitation of selected roads in Navrongo and surfacing of selected roads in Bawku Municipality among others.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Upper East Region has a total 3,760km of roads, of which a total of 1,286km representing 34% are considered to be good roads while 1,624km representing 43% are considered fair roads and 850km representing 23% considered poor roads.

---