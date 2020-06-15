Chiefs Must Comment More On National Issues - Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, has asked chiefs to comment more on national issues to reduce partisanship and political tension in the country.

He said their views as neutral expression of opinion would take away the political tension.

Togbe Afede who was addressing leaders of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) in Ho, said chiefs had fundamental human rights to freely comment on important national issues provided they did not support any political party and must "actively do that to reduce partisanship."

"It is true that the Constitution bars us from partisan politics, but that doesn't mean we can't deal with national issues affecting us all," said.

Togbe Afede said the fact that a political party pronounced on an issue did not mean a chief could not take the same position, "sometimes it is just coincidence, it doesn't mean the chief supports Party A or B."

He said chiefs were committed to playing their roles in national development and needed partnership from all, especially Assembly members.

Togbe Afede lamented the situation where local Assemblies allegedly hid their budgets from chiefs and said, partnership was in their mutual interest to develop the communities.

"Work with the chiefs and don't hide your books from them. That's corruption and once there's corruption, the front can't hold and there will be disunity...it is not enough to distaste corruption, we have to fight it," he said.

Togbe Afede asked Assembly members to be selfless and exhibit values of honesty and integrity to support chiefs build a better country to discourage people from seeking greener pastures abroad with issues of abuses.

Mr Charles Adu, President of GAAM, appealed to Togbe Afede to champion the request for an enhanced welfare package for Assembly members.

---GNA