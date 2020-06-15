"Too Much Commitment To winning Elections" - Togbe Afede Worries

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, has expressed worry over the, "too much commitment to winning elections" by political parties but with less efforts at bringing development to the people.

He described it as "selfishness", adding that it was the cause of the acrimony in politics in the country.

Togbe Afede said this when leadership of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) paid a courtesy call on him in Ho to seek his support in their request for an enhanced welfare package for Assembly members.

"If we are selfless and united, we can always find a way to bridge the gap in our thinking and that is peace and development," he said.

Togbe Afede said the country's major problem was corruption and challenged Assembly members to uphold values of integrity and question substandard projects in their communities.

He said chiefs were committed to playing their roles towards the development of communities and needed the support of Assembly members.

Togbe Afede lamented the situation where Assemblies allegedly hid their books from chiefs and said, "Partnership is in our mutual interest".

He charged chiefs to comment freely on "important national issues" to reduce partisanship and political tension in the country.

