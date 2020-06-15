Teacher Licensure Exam Fixed For June 21; All 3 Papers In One Day

The National Teaching Council has fixed Sunday, June 21 for the writing of the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination.

Unlike the previous ones where the candidates used three days to write the three papers, this time around, the candidates will write all the three papers the same day.

In all, 9,027 fresh candidates and 5,521 resitters, making a total of 14,548 candidates will be expected to write the examination in 27 centres throughout the country.

The candidates will be examined in Numeracy, Literacy and Essential Professional Skills.

Change of centres

The Public Relations Officer of the NTC, Mr Dennis Osei-Owusu in an interview in Accra with Graphic Online alerted the candidates that some of the centres selected during the time of registration had been changed.

He said for instance, candidates who chose St Louis in the Ashanti Region, the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and the University of Cape Coast Centre, Papa food, "shall receive text messages to confirm their exact centres.

"They may also visit the registration portal using their login details," he added.

In all, out of the 27 original centres, 14 of them have been changed.

Mr Osei-Owusu reminded the candidates that they would not be permitted to write the examination at any centre other than their assigned centres.

He explained that the change in venues was occasioned by the fact that SHSs originally selected as centres would have to be changed to make way for fumigation exercises.

Dos and don'ts

He said the candidates would begin the first paper, which will be Numeracy at exactly 9 am to 10.45 am, while the Essential Professional Skills would start at 11.45 am to 1 pm and the last paper, Literacy would be taken from 2 pm to 3.15 pm.

Outlining the dos and don'ts, he said all candidates would be required to wear face masks before, during and after each paper.

"Candidates shall follow all the Covid-19 protocols including washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and observance of social distancing.

"Candidates shall encounter seated 30 minutes before the start of each paper," Mr Osei-Owusu stated.

COVID-19

The examination, which was to have taken in March 2020, was postponed until now because of the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mr Osei-Owusu explained that even though the March edition delayed because of the COVID-19, the second one which was normally written in September would still come off.

