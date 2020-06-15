COVID-19: I’m Responding To Treatment – Health Minister

Health Minister Kweku Agyemang-Manu says he is responding to treatment after contracting covid-19.

President Akufo-Addo confirmed Mr Agyemang-Manu was COVID-19 positive in a televised address on Sunday, 14 June 2020 and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Let us also wish our hard-working minister of health, Hon. Kweku Agyemang-Manu, a speedy recovery from the virus which he contracted in the line of duty. And he is in a stable condition,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

In response, Mr Agyemang-Manu, in a Facebook post, expressed gratitude to the President and Ghanaians for their prayers adding that he is “responding to treatment”.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I'm responding to treatment.

Posted by Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu -MP on Sunday, June 14, 2020 .

As of Sunday, 14 June 2020, 54 people had died of the virus.

The recorded cases of COVID-19 stood at 11,964, out of the 254, 331 tests conducted with 4,258 recoveries.

---classfmonline