Covid-19: Kwadaso SDA Hospital Medical Director Dies; Samples Test Positive

Listen to article

The Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who died over the weekend was a victim of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service has said.

Starr News sources say sample of Dr Boateng tested positive for the virus.

Starr News sources say a team of contact tracers have been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician.

---starrfmonline