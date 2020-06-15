Covid-19: Kwadaso SDA Hospital Medical Director Dies; Samples Test Positive Dr Boateng Listen to articleThe Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who died over the weekend was a victim of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service has said. Starr News sources say sample of Dr Boateng tested positive for the virus. Starr News sources say a team of contact tracers have been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician. ---starrfmonline CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
The Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who died over the weekend was a victim of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service has said.
Starr News sources say sample of Dr Boateng tested positive for the virus.
Starr News sources say a team of contact tracers have been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician.
