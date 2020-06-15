ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Kwadaso SDA Hospital Medical Director Dies; Samples Test Positive

Dr BoatengDr Boateng
Listen to article

The Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who died over the weekend was a victim of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service has said.

Starr News sources say sample of Dr Boateng tested positive for the virus.

Starr News sources say a team of contact tracers have been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician.

---starrfmonline

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Marathon Race As Six Senior Staff Of Ogbojo Polycl...
1 hour ago

UTAG Leadership Dares UG Lecturers Over Impeachment Threat
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line