FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!
15.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Marathon Race As Six Senior Staff Of Ogbojo Polyclinic Who Test Positive Still Reporting To Work

Nurses and other workers at the Ogbojo Polyclinic at East Legon run helter skelter after some senior staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility are still reporting for duty.

According to Starrfm.com.gh sources, six senior staff who have contracted the virus have not self-isolated or been directed to do so by the hospital.

Multiple sources told Starrfm.com.gh that a medical officer, a Midwife, the Supply officer and a Nursing officer are among those hit by the virus.

A management member at the hospital who spoke to Starrfm.com.gh on condition of anonymity Monday confirmed the cases but said he was unable to offer details.

---Starrfm.com.gh

