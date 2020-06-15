Asokore Mampong: Three Sustain Injuries As Trailer Runs Into Buildings

Three persons at Aboabo Extension Number 1 in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Sunday, June 14 sustained varying degrees of injuries after a trailer vehicle run into their building.

The trailer is said to have failed its break, veered off the road and destroyed a nearby building.

The injured persons were subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Over 15 persons were also rendered homeless after their homes were destroyed.

Attah Kofi Eli, one of the persons whose rooms were destroyed by the trailer said although some persons were injured, they are more concerned about where they will be sleeping in the coming days.

He is thus calling on the National Disaster Management Organization and other agencies to come to their aid.

----citinewsroom