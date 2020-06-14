We’ve To Protect The Future Of Ghanaian Children — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the coronavirus pandemic cannot make the country to turn blind eyes to the issue of social justice.

According to him, the education of Ghanaian students ought to be protected.

That he said is because the future of Ghana rests on the education of its children.

He made this known as he delivered his 11th address on the management of coronavirus in the country.

He stated that a total 600,000 face masks have been distributed to tertiary institutions to enable students, teachers and non teaching staff to have access reusable face masks.

He added that 200,000 liters of hand sanitizers, among other things, have also been distributed to the tertiary schools.

He urged the students who are resuming school tomorrow to ensure personal hygiene, ensure social distancing.

—Daily Guide