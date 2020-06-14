COVID-19: Very High Royal Instructions For Sending Medical Aid To Several African Countries

His Majesty, King Mohammed VI on sunday gave high instructions for medical supplies and aid to be sent to several brotherly African countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad.

The aid is intended to provide protective medical equipment to support the brotherly African countries in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.

It is composed of nearly 8 million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 coats, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin.

This aid will benefit 15 African countries, belonging to all the sub-regions of the continent, namely: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia, added the same source.

This solidarity action is part of the implementation of the Initiative launched by HM the King on April 13, 2020, as a pragmatic and action-oriented approach, intended to the brotherly African countries, enabling the sharing of experiences and good practices and aiming to establish an operational framework in order to support their efforts in the various phases of the pandemic management, noted the ministry.

All the protective products and equipment making up the medical aids sent to brotherly African countries are produced in Morocco by Moroccan companies and comply with the World Health Organization's standards.

-Moroccan Press Agency (MAP)-