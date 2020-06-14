COVID-19: Cases Rise To 11, 964; Death Toll Now 54

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 11,964.

President Akufo Addo confirmed this in his address on Sunday, May 14, 2020.

The latest update comes barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service had confirmed that 304 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.

The President in his address also indicated that the wearing of masks has been made compulsory to avoid a spread of the virus.

