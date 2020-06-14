Immigration Intercepts 141 Gallons Of Fuel At Aflao Border

The Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service has intercepted 141 jerrycans of fuel being smuggled out of Ghana into neighbouring Togo.

The gallons of fuel were intercepted in two separate operations Saturday night and in the custody of the GIS, Aflao Command pending further investigations to arrest the suspects who fled into Togo.

Mr Frederick Baah Duodu, the Sector Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the arrest followed intelligence officers on duty gathered.

“On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at about 2130hrs, following surveillance and intelligence gathered by three of our men, Mr Sumaila Safo, Mr Anthony Bessa Denyo and Mr Wisdom Joel Adiko who were on duty at an unapproved route, 'Pillar 7', the first 129 yellow jerry cans of fuel were intercepted," he said.

Mr Duodu explained, “the gallons of fuel were packed in a makeshift structure erected along the borderline at Pillar “7B”, also an unapproved route close to “Pillar 7” purposely for smuggling of goods in and out of Ghana.”

The Sector Commander said the same patrol team “on their usual patrols also intercepted twelve additional gallons of fuel adding up to the 141 gallons of fuel being the quantity intercepted on the day.”

Mr Duodu attributed the successful interception of the goods to the collaborative efforts of his men.

He said when the quantities of fuel were discovered, the three officers called Mr Thomas Moore Youre and Mr Courage Tengey who was on duty at “Pillar 5” to support them secure the fuel pending the arrival of the Patrol team on duty.

The Commander said the patrol team on duty were quickly dispatched to the scene and the intercepted gallons of fuel conveyed to the main border in two Service Patrol pick-up vehicles.

Mr Johnson Appiah Benefo, the Border Patrol Commander commended the patrol team for a good job and said officers would continue to intensify surveillance at all unapproved routes to clamp down on illegal activities.

—GNA