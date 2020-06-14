Health Minister Followed All Safety Measures Yet Got Infected; Learn Lessons And Stop The Voter Registration Exercise – PNC Tells EC

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has charged the Electoral Commission (EC) to draw lessons from the Health Minister’s Covid-19 infection and stop its planned voter registration exercise.

PNC in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Bernard Mornah noted that the infection of the Health Minister Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, is a warning of an impending danger should it go ahead with the voter registration exercise.

“Having been very active and prominent in the COVID-19 eradication and containment activities, it is disheartening that the Minister could not escape being grabbed of COVID-19. With his position, he followed religiously the safety protocols of handwashing with soap under running water, regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wearing of a nose mask, and observation of social distancing. All these notwithstanding, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu still contracted the disease.

“This suffices to say that the mere observation of the required safety protocols does not guarantee safety from contracting the deadly COVID-19. It is thus instructive to note that the decision by the Electoral Commission to have eligible voters queue to register for the new voters’ card amounts to exposing scores of innocent Ghanaians to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the safety protocols to be observed at the registration centres”, a statement from the PNC signed by National Chairman Bernard Mornah has said.

As the PNC wishes Hon, Kwaku Agyemang Manu well in his recovery process, they say the Electoral Commission and the Akufo Addo government must draw lessons from his situation to forestall the likelihood of an outbreak of the pandemic among the masses to further escalate our precarious COVID-19 situation.

Read the full statement from the PNC below: