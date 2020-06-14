Health Minister Has not Tested Positive For Covid-19 — Aide

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has not tested positive for Covid-19, a close aide has said.

Media reportage over the weekend suggested that the minister had tested positive for the virus and has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), close to a week now.

The story also suggested that the Ministry who doubles as the Dormaa Central MP was “in a stable condition”.

But the source said the information in the media was not entirely true.

The source indicated that Mr. Agyeman- Manu indeed took a few days off from work for other medical reasons and not because he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Accorinding to the source, the minister went to the UGMC for his routine medical checks and he was admitted by the doctors for a few days.

“He did a Covid-19 test as he usually does but the results came back negative, ” the source said.

The source further added ” he has been discharged and is now home. “

The Health Minister would have been Ghana's first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the Covid-19.

He is known for urging the public to be cautious of the virus.

In March, the UK's Health Minister also tested for Covid-19 .

Ghana had recorded over 11,400 coronavirus infections with 51 deaths.

—Daily Guide