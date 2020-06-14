Ghana's Covid-19 Deaths Now 51 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus death toll has increased from 48 to 51. This is according to the Ghana Health Service. The Service says as of Sunday June 14, 2020, confirmed cases stood at 11,422. It stated that was after some 304 new cases were recorded. Active cases are now 7,215, with recoveries around 4,156. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana's Covid-19 Deaths Now 51
Coronavirus death toll has increased from 48 to 51.
This is according to the Ghana Health Service.
The Service says as of Sunday June 14, 2020, confirmed cases stood at 11,422.
It stated that was after some 304 new cases were recorded.
Active cases are now 7,215, with recoveries around 4,156.
---Daily Guide
2 hours ago
3 hours ago
4 hours ago
3 hours ago
4 hours ago
More