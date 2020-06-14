ModernGhanalogo

14.06.2020 Headlines

Ghana's Covid-19 Deaths Now 51

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Coronavirus death toll has increased from 48 to 51.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service.

The Service says as of Sunday June 14, 2020, confirmed cases stood at 11,422.

It stated that was after some 304 new cases were recorded.

Active cases are now 7,215, with recoveries around 4,156.

---Daily Guide

