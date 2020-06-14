[Check] Full Guidelines Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools Tomorrow LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO Government will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the various universities as they reopen tomorrow Monday. Final year students of public and private universities are expected to resume school on Monday to complete their academic work. Full guidelines for Junior High Schools Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020 Final Year Students (JHS 3) only Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day) No breaks outside the classroom Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols Schools will be unavailable for religious activities No sports or sporting events Guidelines for Senior High Schools Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020 Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols Dining will be in batches in boarding schools No visitors allowed Schools are unavailable for religious activities No sports and sporting events Guidelines for Tertiary institutions Re-opening on Monday, June 15, 2020 Final year students only Six weeks of academic work and four weeks for exams Split all classes Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE Number of Staff Number of Final Year Students All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020 Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them to exit.
