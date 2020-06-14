[Check] Full Guidelines Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools Tomorrow

Government will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the various universities as they reopen tomorrow Monday.

Final year students of public and private universities are expected to resume school on Monday to complete their academic work.

Full guidelines for Junior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020

Final Year Students (JHS 3) only

Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE

All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class

Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day)

No breaks outside the classroom

Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Schools will be unavailable for religious activities

No sports or sporting events

Guidelines for Senior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020

Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only

Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding

Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

No visitors allowed

Schools are unavailable for religious activities

No sports and sporting events

Guidelines for Tertiary institutions