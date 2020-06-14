COVID-19: We’ll Enforce Safety Protocols In Schools – Education Minister

Listen to article

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said government will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the various universities as they reopen tomorrow Monday.

Final year students of public and private universities are expected to resume school on Monday to complete their academic work.

Many have expressed worry over the partial reopening of schools despite a spike in Ghana's COVID-19 cases.

However speaking at a meeting with University Vice-Chancellors, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said adequate measures have been put in place to protect all students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

“We hope that since we are reopening schools, we can enforce social distancing and the thought is that if we open for final years, we have enough time and space for lecturers to be able to do distancing.The President has ordered the Ministry of Health that before school reopens, every tertiary institution, public and private, must be sprayed.

“This is to ensure that if there are surfaces the virus is on, it is killed before the students come, to protect the lecturers and the students. For schools, there are veronica buckets and sanitizers that are being supplied.”

Schools in the country were ordered to shut down after a directive from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus disease [COVID-19] in the country.

The President, however, reopened schools for only final year students to prepare and enable them to take their final examinations on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The Minister earlier issued some guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Full guidelines for Junior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020

Final Year Students (JHS 3) only

Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE

All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class

Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day)

No breaks outside the classroom

Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Schools will be unavailable for religious activities

No sports or sporting events

Guidelines for Senior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020

Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only

Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding

Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

No visitors allowed

Schools are unavailable for religious activities

No sports and sporting events

Guidelines for Tertiary institutions

Re-opening on Monday, June 15, 2020

Final year students only

Six weeks of academic work and four weeks for exams

Split all classes

Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE

Number of Staff

Number of Final Year Students

All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020

Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them to exit.

---citinewsroom