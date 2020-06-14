COVID-19 Recoveries Now 4,156

Ghana's recoveries has increased to 4,156.

The case count has increased to 11,422 after 304 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service's update on Sunday, June 14, 2020 has confirmed.

Meanwhile, three new deaths have been recorded, raising the death toll to 51

13 people are currently in severe and six (6) critical conditions in various health facilities in Accra and Kumasi.

