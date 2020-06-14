ModernGhanalogo

14.06.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 11,118

By Editor
Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to 11,118.

This was after it confirmed 262 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Also, 58 patients have recovered bringing the total to 3,979.

The death toll remains 48, bringing the country’s active case count to 7,091.

According to the update, the recent infections were recorded in five regions i.e. Greater Accra Region – 97; Ashanti Region – 84; Central Region – 45; Western Region – 35, and the Oti Region – one case.

The Ghana Health Service’s website confirmed on Sunday June 14.

More soon...

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
