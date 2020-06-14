CPP Needs Astute Organizer Like Me To Rekindle The Vim; Meet Boot-For-Boot Other Organizers — Businessman

Mr Issaka Sampson, 2016 Convention Peoples' Party (CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodoo Constituency has said the party needs an astute Organizer to lead the processes for revamping it for a meaningful impact in Elections 2020.

He said the failure of the CPP in previous elections was mainly based on its inability to organize and mobilize “even though we daily sing the slogan organisation decides all. Nkrumah's party was built based on astute organisation, we have lost that vim under the forth republic, but I am ready to rekindle that vim”.

Mr Sampson who is a Business man told the Ghana News Agency in an interview to declare his intention to contest for the National Organizer slot of the party at its National Delegates Congress.

He said the Party needed a National Organiser who had the strength and wherewithal to work with all candidates through the constituencies and regional officers; “with the will power to meet boot-for-boot other organizers and sell the party's message to the electorate.

He explained that, as a businessman, “I will employ corporate strategy to promote the party locally and at the national levels”.

He said the party needed to reinvigorate grassroot volunteers to help with campaigning; “CPP electorate must elect someone with the ability to change our fortune, we cannot continue to record zero at polling stations across the country.

“It is a disgrace for Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's CPP to record zero at polling stations and perform abysmally in national elections under the forth republic. We have sat down for too long, we must come together to work as a solid team to build the legacy of Osagyefo,” Mr Sampson stated.

He said two key attributes of a party's National Organizer at “compatibility and acceptability,” these are cardinal skills an Organizer must exhibit to attract others to the specific cause and move them to take actions, I stand for that”.

Mr Sampson who described himself as a dynamic Youngman stressed that, “hard work pays, it's time to honour commitment and loyalty”.

He urged delegates to use the opportunity of electing National Leaders as the first step towards instilling discipline in the Party; “enough is enough we will no longer tolerate acts of indiscipline, which has undermined the internal structures of the Party”.

He said the gross misconduct and behaviour being demonstrated by some members of the Party had adversely affected the image of the Party. “No party can survive on the foundation of weak leadership, we need strong leaders to steer affairs of the party”.

