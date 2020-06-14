Five Killed, Others Injured In Gomoa Dabenyin Car Crash

Several individuals have sustained injuries while five people are feared dead after a car crash at Gomoa Dabenyin in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2020, when a 207 Benz bus with registration number GX 5140-19 heading to Accra from Takoradi decided to overtake an articulated truck from the but ended up running into a DAF cargo truck with registration number GT 915-C parked on the shoulders of the road.”

Passersby and motorist helped to save a lot of people trapped in the car.

An eyewitness who spoke to Citi News said the DAF bus the 207 Benz bus run into had been parked on the shoulders of the road for close to six months and several complaints by people in Dabenyin community to alert authorities of the danger it poses to drivers yielded no results until the unfortunate incident.

“All I saw was that the Benz bus with registration number GX 5140-19 was trying to overtake another car, but unfortunately for him, an articulated truck was also coming from the opposite direction so in an attempt to swerve the articulated truck run into the parked DAF bus by the roadside. But the unfortunate thing is that, this bus has been parked on the shoulders of the road for over six months and several attempts by people living around the area for authorities to move it from there yielded no results until this unfortunate incident,” Kwame Arko an eyewitness told Citi News.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were on site to provide support for the injured.

Station Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service in Gomoa Budumburam, Ishmael Eshun took the opportunity to appeal to authorities to provide them with cutting machines to deal with situations where they have to rescue victims in trapped or mangled vehicles.

“Sometimes it is difficult to rescue trapped victims in an accident situation because we don’t have logistics to work with. But will be grateful if government can provide us with enough logistics”Ishmael Eshun said.

---citinewsroom