19-Year Old Jailed 21years For Defilement

A 19-year old school boy Isaac Amoah, has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a three-year old girl.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast, presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith, which convicted him on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako told the Court that the complainant, Madam Comfort Amissah, mother of the toddler, lives in the same vicinity as Amoah at Breman Asorefie in the Assin Darmang District of the Central Region.

He said on Monday, May 4, the girl's parents left her in the care of one Joyce Mensah and went to their farm.

At about 1200 hours whilst the toddler was playing with some friends, the accused beckoned her into his room under the pretext of giving her food left by her parents.

“Amoah undressed the girl, inserted his erected penis into her vagina and later released her to go and play, but one of her friends who heard the cries of the girl informed the guardian,” prosecutor said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to the guardian and on realising that he had been exposed, Amoah went to Assin Anyinabrem Police Station and reported the incident.

He was arrested and a medical form was issued to the parents of the girl for examination and treatment.

—GNA