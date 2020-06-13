Police Arrest 2 Nigeriens For Biting Penis Of Another

Two Niger nationals have been arrested by the Neoplan Station police in Accra for allegedly biting off the penis of their compatriot in an appalling attack.

The two have been identified as Habib Lawani, 24, and Jibril Sumana, 23.

The victim, identified only as Taller, was rushed to the Kaneshie Polyclinic for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment.

The brawl, according to police sources, was as a result of a stolen mobile phone.

Sources said the suspects and the victim had been friends for some months now.

Recently, Taller had his mobile phone stolen at an area called Chisco near Neoplan Station, and he suspected Habib and Jibril for the theft and confronted them subsequently.

The confrontation resulted in a brutal fight and in the process Taller had the hood or penal head of his penis bitten off completely by the suspects.

His fellow compatriots moved in to separate the fight, but the penal head could not be found.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said the police received the information around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

She said an investigator had been assigned to the case and revealed that the arrested suspects also sustained various bodily injuries and would also be sent to the hospital for treatment.

---Daily Guide