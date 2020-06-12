Teachers To Write Licensure Exams On June 20

Teachers across the country are effected to write their licensure exams on Saturday, June 20.

The National Teaching Council made this known in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dennis Osei-Owusu.

In the statement made available to DGN Online, the Council says the exams are for teachers who registered in March but could not write due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It says all three papers shall be written on the same day, adding that some centers chosen by the candidates during the registration have been changed.

---Daily Guide