Tarkwa: Pregnant COVID-19 Patient Who Gave Birth During Quarantine Recovers

The pregnant COVID-19 patient who gave birth to a baby boy while on admission at the Tarkwa Apinto Government Hospital has recovered and discharged.

She was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice in line with protocols.

This comes two weeks after the baby boy she delivered also tested negative for the virus after the required tests.

Dr. Joseph Darko of the Apinto Government Hospital, who led her delivery, told Citi News it was double joy for staff as one of the Hospital's midwives who also earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on the job was also discharged on the same day.

Dr. Joseph Darko

“It is with great joy we had to discharge our COVID-19 pregnant mother and her baby. In fact, she underwent surgery and had a baby boy whose sample also came out negative. Her second sample came negative and so she was declared recovered of COVID-19.”

“She was given a guard of honour in appreciation of a long stay here. We had to do this in the midst of challenges but had a few people helping us to some level, hence we appreciate those people. We also had one of our midwives who got infected also recovering and discharged.”

Dr. Darko also praised the resilience of the patients on recovery.

“It was not easy but they did well cooperating by staying here for over one month and after a month overcoming the virus. I also commend my team of health professionals who augmented the resilience of the patients with courage.”

Perpetual, the midwife from the hospital who earlier tested COVID-19 positive and was also discharged told Citi News she was exposed while working but encouraged health professionals and promised to be an ambassador for COVID-19.

Perpetual, a midwife also recovered from the virus

“It was not easy when you are told that you have COVID-19. I was exposed when I was working. One pregnant woman came but later we were told she was positive. When I went to the house, I started experiencing some symptoms including sneezing and coughing. I reported and my sample was taken to the laboratory, but was later called that I am positive.”

“I was told to come to the hospital so they can take care of me, especially because of my underlying special condition. While being cared for at the hospital, the stigma was too much as people would call you to ask if it is true that you're sick.”

“By the grace of God we are fine now and I'm urging everybody to know that this sickness is not a death sentence. I have experienced it and now free. So if anyone gets it, it is not something that you need to think that you're going to die. You taking your medicine, taking your therapy serious and being positive is the key to recovery.”

Dr. Joseph Darko, who is also the Head of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal COVID-19 Rapid Response team, also thanked all persons who are assisting the hospital in the fight but called for more support to even do better with the fight against COVID-19.

— citinewsroom