Tamale Interchange 40% Complete

Construction works on the Tamale interchange project is progressing steadily and is about 40 percent complete, says roads and highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

The Tamale interchange project funded under a barter arrangement between the governments of Ghana and Sinohydro Limited of China is one of several priority infrastructural projects worth $2 billion in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite.

The project which is expected to be completed within 24 months will enhance traffic flow reducing within the Tamale Metropolitan area and also enhance economic activities between Ghana and the Saharan regions.

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, who was on-site to inspect the progress of work, expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work done.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the project, the Minister assured residents and business owners who have been affected by the construction that the government will pay them the necessary compensation.

According to the roads minister, 65 road projects are at various stages of completion within the Northern Region while another set of 80 is going through procurement and execution processes.

Mr. Amoako-Atta also revealed that some 66 kilometers of roads in both Tamale metro and Sagnarigu Municipality are either ceiled or Prema ceiled.