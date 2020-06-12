Hohoe: Construction Of Rice Processing Factory To Commence

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has cut sod for the construction of a rice processing factory in the Municipality.

The factory, which is under the One District One Factory (1D1F) will clean, hull, mill, polish grade and sort rice as well as package for export.

Mr. Ofori in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described the factory as a strategic facility that would support rice farmers and the youth within the Municipality and the Region.

He said about 130 youth will receive training in the management of the factory when completed, while some of the youth would engage and educate farmers in order to produce quality raw materials for the factory.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe expressed gratitude to the government and the Assembly for the initiative while appealing to the contractor to meet the deadline for the project.

He noted that the Municipality and its environs were becoming a rice growing hub and hopeful the factory would help farmers to get ready market for their products.

Dr. Cephas Bosrotsi, Consultant of the construction firm, Skodza-Limited, told the GNA that the rice processing factory was expected to be completed within six months.

