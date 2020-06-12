Sunyani: University Of Energy And Natural Resources Takes Its Turn Of Disinfection

Listen to article

As part of disinfections of educational facilities in the Ahafo regions to halt the spread of COVID-19, Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited visited the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Thursday to undertake thorough disinfection of the University premises.

The exercise falls in line with the Government's nationwide disinfection exercise towards the reopening of basic and senior high schools, universities, and other public institutions.

Addressing the media, Ag. Vice-Chancellor, UENR, Prof. Adebayo Felix Adekoya disclosed that the school has been trying to put measures in place towards reopening as the president mentioned in his last national address.

"As the president mentioned in his address that final year students should return to school in order to bring the semester to an end, we have been preparing to put things in place for their return," he said.

He added that the E-learning is good but not 100 percent flexible for all the learners.

"Therefore we have accepted to reopen to have face to face encounters with them in order to finish up with the rest of the semester."

He, however, reiterated that the wearing of nose masks and social distancing would be enforced, while the use of Veronica buckets and sanitizers are already in place at vantage points on campus to minimize the risk of a potential outbreak in the school.

Prof. Adebayo Felix Adekoya further disclosed that a COVID-19 emergency committee team has been set up which will keep close observation and monitoring on students and all academic and non-academic staff to ensure students and the teaching body adhere to the laid-down protocols.

While expressing his gratitude to the government and Zoomlion’s efforts at helping to curb the spread of the disease, he appealed to the government to help the school with enough infrastructure and PPEs.

He also appealed to students to comply with measures put in place and further report to the health committee should anyone suspect any symptoms of the virus.