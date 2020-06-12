Northern NPP Chairmen Caucus Applaud NDA For IPEP Projects

The Northern NPP Chairmen Caucus, a group of eighteen New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairmen in the Northern region, on Thursday 11th June 2020 paid a courtesy call on the CEO of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya.

The visit was to present a letter of appreciation of the authority for the work being done across all constituencies in the region, in fulfilment of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led Government’s promise to allocate $1 Million per Constituency to undertake infrastructural projects.

The group congratulated him on his appointment as CEO and his display of leadership with the swift award of contracts for the execution of projects under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Mohammed Ibrahim, chairman of the caucus, stated that, “the organization you now lead has been seen in a bad light for a long time before your appointment, it is therefore commendable under the circumstance that you have been able to speed up the process of awarding contracts for the IPEP projects. This has been long overdue and we are glad that you appreciate the urgency of the times and the relief it will bring to the region”.

The group also applauded the authority for the active involvement of the media and wide publicity in the handing over of projects, adding that this has increased the visibility of the organization and their work. They also noted the active involvement of Chiefs, MMDCEs, MPs, Regional Coordinating Council and other key stakeholders in the region adding that this will foster unity for the sustainability of the projects.

Dr Anamzoya on his part thanked the caucus for their encouragement and expressed his excitement about their involvement in ensuring the Authority succeeds in the execution of the IPEP projects. He also pledged his commitment to overseeing the successful completion of these projects, adding that the success of this phase of the IPEP will determine whether or not Government continues to allocate funds to provide infrastructural development across the country. The CEO urged the group to treat the projects as their own and help to monitor and safeguard them to ensure they benefit the people, as these were chosen by the people themselves.

Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority in charge of Programmes, also thanked the group for the visit and encouraged them to continue to support the work of the authority. He also encouraged them to propagate peace to their constituents, adding that in the absence of peace, development interventions will come to a standstill.

The Chairman of the caucus also added that “It is our hope that you continue to lead NDA to deliver sustainable development to northern Ghana, we want to assure you of our unflinching support to get this done and also pledge to do our part to monitor the projects to a successful completion so that NDA and Government will regain the confidence of the people in the region”

The group expressed their hope that the authority will continue to lead and foster sustainable development in northern Ghana, to attract more financial commitments from Government and private sector to enable the authority to deliver more in terms of development interventions.