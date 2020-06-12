Ensure Debts Owed Us Are Paid Now – Pharmaceutical Firms To Govt

The Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association of Ghana and the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana is asking government to ensure that monies owed their members by NHIA-accredited health facilities are paid immediately.

The two associations warned the withdrawal of services from all National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) funded health facilities effective 1st July 2020 if the call is ignored.

A joint statement signed by the Chairman of Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana, Harrison K. Abutiate, decried the failure of NHIA funded health facilities, regional medical stores and providers who are party to the framework contract to pay for pharmaceuticals products supplied to them for more than 12 calendar months.

“This will ensure that pharmaceutical companies are not forced to initiate supplies to the service providers in question-based on bank guarantees and /or cash and carry as a mode of payment in their quest to ensure continuous service delivery as well as avoid the collapse of their companies which are already distressed.”

“In the absence of the above, both entities will have no other option than to stop supplies on credit to all NHIA funded health facilities effective 1st July 2020,” the statement added.

The association also stated that for transparency in repayment, the Minister of Health should ensure that payments made by the National Health Insurance Authority to all Health Insurance Service Providers are published on a real-time basis.

---citinewsroom