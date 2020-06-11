EC Urges Media Houses To Stop Using Charlotte Osei's Logo For Stories

The Electoral Commission (EC) is asking media houses to desist from using the old logo of the Commission when carrying their stories.

In a statement, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Sylvia Annoh said on Tuesday 4th December 2018, the Commission unanimously decided to revert to the original logo of the institution.

Even though the statement did not point to which particular old logo, the fact is that there are two old logos of the Commission including the one introduced by the Charlotte Osei administration which was later reverted to the first logo.

By this, the old logo the Commission may be referring to is the one that was introduced by the Charlotte Osei EC-led administration with multiple colours.

And according to statement, the original logo reflects the Coat of Arms of Ghana with a ballot box at the centre. It also depicts a hand casting its vote.

Read full statement below:

ORIGINAL LOGO OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

It has come to the attention of the Commission that a number of media houses continue to use the old logo of the Commission when carrying stories on the Electoral Commission.

