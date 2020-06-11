Teaching And Learning Available To Deprived Communities Through Radio

As part of measures to help reduce the pressure on parents due to the impact of Covid-19 coupled with the closure of schools, Festive Kids International Foundation in collaboration with GBC Radio Central has introduced a programme called Radio Learning.

The Radio Learning programme seeks to provide on air learning tutorials for JHS pupils and help prepare the final year candidates for the upcoming BECE exams. The programmed is aired on week days from Mondays through to Fridays between 10:15am to 11:15am.

The following courses are taught on each day; Monday- Social Studies, Tuesday-Mathematics, Wednesday- Integrated Science, Thursday- English Language and Fridays are dedicated for Guidance and Counselling for students.

Speaking to the Executive Director of Festive Kids International Mr. Prince Messiah Yeboah Hayford said his NGO decided to embark on this Radio Learning because not all school children who are at home can have access to E-learning platforms hence using radio to reach such children.

He further averred that since a sizeable chunk of our population are poor especially those in the rural areas cannot afford data bundles let alone smart phones to help their children take advantage of the E-learning platforms.

Quoting from Graphic online the Executive Director of Festive Kids International said "just 2019, 38, 355 pupils who sat for the BECE couldn't be placed in Senior High Schools because they got aggregate nine in either Maths or English," adding that, "that isn't good enough".

Mr. Hayford said it is based on the above that his NGO has decided to help students who are at home to be abreast with the nitty-gritty of how to tackle examination questions and to avoid some common mistakes that pupils do.

He continued that, to achieve this, the NGO has engaged the services of examiners who are part of the foundation to teach pupils on how to tackle examination questions and get them right. Although government has announced the resumption of final year pupils and students of both J. H. S and S.H.S, the foundation believes the programme would continue to benefit the continuing pupils who are still at home.

In the Central Region, for instance, one of the major challenges is the inability of the pupils in the region to get access to the best Senior High Schools, hence the need for such intervention to prepare the pupils adequately to be able to gain access.

Festive Kids Foundation is a non-governmental, non-partisan, voluntary, humanitarian, and non-political organisation in Cape Coast with its mission to nurture kids into holistic intellectuals in a suitable environment with creativity and fun games. It also seeks to empower, inspire and train young children, the youth and adults and also, to build the capacity of teachers in Ghana and in Africa to holistically address issues affecting their livelihood with more focus on their education and health.