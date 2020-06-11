Election 2020: Ghanaian Media Creating Unnecessary Tension

The Principal of Jackson College of Education (JCE) Theodosia Jackson has heavily descended on the various Media houses in Ghana, blaming them for creating tension ahead of 2020 elections.

According to the Principal of JCE, the media has become a catalyst in the creation of tension whenever Ghana is preparing for its general elections.

In an interview with Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, she stressed that sometimes you find it difficult to understand the kind of content and information Presenters of some media houses deliver to their listeners and viewers whiles addressing political issues in the country.”

“Our Media has to educate the public and not to create tension. Why do the Media have to create tension whenever the country is heading towards its general elections? Must Ghanaians always pray for peace during every election year? she quizzed.

Expressing worry, she further described as ‘disgraceful’, ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’ the conduct and actions of Journalists and other Media Practitioners have been for escalating tension, fear and panic in the country every election year.

She therefore encouraged journalists and other media practitioners to act as catalysts for development rather than creating chaos and unnecessary tension in the country.

Theodosia Jackson further urged media practitioners to criticize constructively and also provide government with ideas and proposals that could be used in harnessing the country’s development.

The country’s democratic growth would be achieved with the support of the media, adding that, the media should put forth strategies to help reduce the escalation of violence and tension, which could blunt some of the effect that the incidence of electoral violence has overall, if those strategies are well organized and widely disseminated.

---kingdomfmonline