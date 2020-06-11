"We're Getting Our Livelihoods Back” - Farmers To Govt

For the thousands of farmers living in communities along the Babaso-Attakura No.1- Attakura No.

Two road in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality, the construction of that stretch means they are getting back their livelihoods.

The poor nature of the road has virtually cut them off from other parts of the Municipality because it is unmotorable and for many years, they had to pass through Nsuta in the Sekyere Central District before they could enter Ejura, the Municipal capital.

Transporting their farm produce to Ejura has over the years become a nightmare and this had adversely, affected their livelihoods as farmers.

It is for this reason that the construction of the road comes as a huge relief for the residents and a major step towards getting back their livelihoods.

At a sod-cutting ceremony to pave way for the construction of the 20-kilometer road, the people could not hide their excitement as they hailed government and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba for the intervention.

According to them, it would boost farming and economic activities in the area and restore their bargaining power which had been taken away by traders.

“We have been giving away our produce at cheap prices to traders who come to our communities to buy them just to save ourselves the trouble of transporting them to market centers”, Mohammed Adamu, a farmer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the construction of the road would give them easy access to the capital and other market centers to enable them to make a good profit.

Other residents including chiefs who spoke to the GNA commended the government for taking steps to fix the road and expressed the hope that the contractor would not abandon the work.

Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, the MCE said the project was critical to the revenue-generating drive of the assembly since it led to some key food production communities in the municipality.

“We rehabilitated the road in 2007 and since we lost the 2008 election the previous government did not give any attention to the road, leaving it to deteriorate beyond repair”, he stated.

“Currently, if you want to go to any of those communities, you have to go through Nsuta and that is why we want to open up the place to allow for easy access to other parts of the municipality”, he narrated the plight of the people.

He said over 100 kilometers of roads in the municipality had been constructed since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) returned to power in 2017 and assured the people of accelerated development in all sectors to improve the lives of the people.

---GNA