11.06.2020 General News

Koforidua: Coronavirus Hits Charcoal Sellers

By Janet Owusuwaa Ansah
Charcoal selling in the Koforidua Municipality has drastically died down due to covid-19 pandemic and the partial lockdown that was placed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Ms Elizabeth Osei, a 22-year-old Charcoal trader said, customers were not patronizing their goods because schools that bought large quantities of charcoal were closed down because of the virus.

She said people who cooked and sold in schools largely depended on charcoal and because of the closure of schools, they were all in the house.

Ms Osei said, the ban on social gathering such as funerals and parties also affected the charcoal business as the Caterers that cooked for such functions depended on charcoal to cook at parties, funeral and weddings.

Madam Doris Agyekwa a 56-year-old Charcoal seller said, she sacked all her workers as business had taken a nosedive.

---GNA

