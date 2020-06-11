Final Year Foreign Students Free To Complete Semester From Abroad – Vice Chancellors Ghana

Though Ghana’s borders will be opened for final year foreign students to return to complete the semester, Vice-Chancellors Ghana says students who feel unsafe can still remain in their home countries and complete academic work.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said there will be special teaching and learning arrangements for persons who wish to remain outside Ghana.

Some tertiary institutions have transitioned to online learning because of restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If for any reason, an international student just like any Ghanaian student feels he or she is safe wherever he or she is and has no problem with access, he or she is free to stay and go through the semester,” Prof Owusu noted.

The details of foreign final year students have been made available to the government which has indicated its readiness to open the country's borders for final year foreign students.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said arrangements are being made with the Ministry of Education in this regard.

With more students waiting in the wings, Prof. Owusu also said the University’s governing body is considering the use of more innovative teaching and learning approaches.

He explains that this will allow universities to make room for other students which constitute a significant majority of the tertiary education population.

“We cannot be stuck in our old ways of doing things. The whole world is moving; running. If you decide to crawl, obviously you will never catch up,” he cautioned.

