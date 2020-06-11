We're Battle Ready For 2020 Elections – Millitary

The Achiase jungle warfare school of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has indicated that his outfit has prepared very well towards the 2020 Elections.

He disclosed that, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) are fully prepared to ensure that peace in the upcoming December polls.

Major Bright Basuglo disclosed this in a media briefing in which he said,’’ We are fully prepared for the December polls and Ghanaians must believe in us.”

“As watchkeepers of the country and one of the front runners to ensuring the implementation of the Government directives to curb the spread of COVID 19, it is important that our health and fitness are given utmost priority”, he said.

“Let’s continue to maintain the protocols by wearing our face mask, keep social distancing, washing our hands regular and continuous use of hand sanitizer,” he added.

---kingdomfmonline