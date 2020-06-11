Driver In Dompoase Road Accident Fined Ghc17,280; Banned For Life

A driver of one of the buses involved in the deadly road crash at Domopoase in Elmina, Mark Mireku, who was facing charges of manslaughter has been jailed one year.

He was sentenced on June 8, 2020, by the Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

He was jailed on 34 counts each of dangerous driving and banned from operating as a commercial driver for life.

Mark Mireku has also been fined GHS17,280 or will in default serve jail time on 18 counts each of negligently causing harm.

Mark Mireku, aged 45, was trying to over-take another vehicle wrongly, thereby colliding with an oncoming bus and killing 34 persons at Dompoase on the Accra-Elimina Highway in the Central Region on January 14, 2020.

But charges of manslaughter are pending against the convict at the High Court, according to police.

The National Road Safety Authority began investigations into the road crash but is yet to make its findings known.

Its probe was expected to inform the next line of remedial actions and measures to prevent future instances of such road crashes.

The Road Safety Authority also disclosed that plans are in place to efficiently regulate the operations of commercial road transport organisations.

A statement from the police added that some 13,000 high-risk commercial drivers will be trained in an effort to prevent future occurrences of such fatal incidents.

--citinewsroom