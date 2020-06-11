Bawku: ActionAid Distributes Items For COVID-19 Response

The Head of Programmes, Campaigns and Innovations at ActionAid Ghana, John Nkaw has lauded the good work of the Bawku West District Health Directorate in this abnormal period in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over some of the ActionAid COVID-19 response relief items to the Directorate, Mr Nkaw indicated that ActionAid’s support is geared towards strengthening the directorates' capacity to improve on their work and enhance the quality of service they deliver to the community.

The items include 50 Mattresses, 50 Pillows, 50 Blankets, 12 Veronica Buckets, 13.5 liters of liquid soap and 24 bottles of Dettol. Receiving the items, the District Director of Health Services expressed delight for the timely support and assured that the items will be used to improve the quality of service in the various facilities.

A similar donation was made to the District Command of the Ghana Police Service. Which include; 20 Mattresses, 20 Pillows, 20 Blankets, 12 Veronica Buckets, 9 liters of liquid soap, 24 bottles of Dettol and 20 plastic buckets.

Mr. Nkaw indicated that their work puts them at risk to the pandemic because of their daily interactions with all manner people.

He observed that with the closure of the borders as part of the President’s directives, the Police in Zebilla has to work extra hard to enforce the President’s directives.

He, therefore, hoped that the presentation of the items will support in boosting their morale to uplift their work towards fighting the COVID 19.

Receiving the items, the District Commander, Superintendent Adams Mahama thanked ActionAid for the great gesture and remarked that the items presented to them are the biggest donation they have received so far as an institution and gave the assurance that the items will be used as intended.

Another presentation was made to two Civil Society Organization women farmer groups comprising 80 women in the district. Presenting the items to them Mr. Nkaw reminded them that they are not in normal times because of the COVID-19 pandemic hence the decision to commit some funds from the Northern Ghana Integrated Development Project which is sponsored by European Union for relief items for beneficiary groups to enable them to build their resilience to withstand the impact of the pandemic.

