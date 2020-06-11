Lets Thank God For Ghana Everyday – Palmer-Bucker

Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Charles Gabriel Palmer-Bucker, has urged Ghanaians to love their country in order to make the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda achievable.

He says there was the need for Ghanaians to be patriotic and to develop values that seek to advance their nation.

We need a paradigm shift from our present mindset, he said as he delivered a statement at a forum on Ghana Beyond Aid and coronavirus.

Speaking at the forum held at the Information Ministry on Thursday, June 11, under the theme: 'Covid19 and our march towards Ghana Beyond Aid: Turning adversity into opportunity,' he expressed concerns that

Ghanaians are losing sight of values creation.

He stated that Ghanaians seem to lack appreciation for their country.

According to him, it is pathetic to hear some people say Ghana is not worth dying for.

---Daily Guide