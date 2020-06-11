Akim Oda: NADMO Presents Relief Items To Disaster Victims

The Birim Central Municipal secretariat of National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) has presented a number of relief items to some victims of heavy downpour at Akim Oda.

The beneficiaries were people who lost their property through a rainstorm at Tuobotom Electoral Area and Community 6 in the municipality.

At the presentation ceremony, Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive advised the public to avoid human activities that lead to man-made disasters and urged them to also adhere to the coronavirus precautionary measures.

Mr David Okyere, the Municipal NADMO Director advised people to seek advice from the municipal assembly before starting their buildings.

He said, due to the inadequacy of relief items, only 40 of the victims would benefit from the relief item and appealed to philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to support his office to be able to assist more of the disaster victims in the area.

The items distributed to the disaster victims included; sugar, blankets, mosquito nets and coil, three bales of second hand clothes, washing bowls and buckets.

Mr Amaning J K Kotoko, a beneficiary of the relief items on behalf of the rest thanked NaDMO for the support.

