Biakoye Constituency NDC Communication Directorate Writes: The Lying Wolf

We bring you warm greetings from the Constituency Office of the Biakoye constituency, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On the 1st Nov, 2019,the Communication Bureau of the Biakoye constituency monitored the Biakoye District Chief Executive Hon. Comfort Attah's "MEET-THE PRESS " encounter at the District Assembly conference room which was graced by the Hon. Deputy Oti regional minister, Heads of department /Institutions, Political Party representatives and Chiefs from the paramouncies within the Nkonya enclave where she outlined the government achievements to the populace.

The highly ineffective District Chief executive, Mad Comfort Attah, during the " MEET THE PRESS " made lot of claims without shame to have chocked successes under her leadership, even though she knew the evidence on the ground does not support such blatant falsehood.

In one of her outlined successes, the highly ineffective and arrogant Hon. DCE, Mad Comfort Attah stated categorically that the Biakoye District Assembly received her share of the ONE MILLION DOLLARS PER CONSTITUENCY . In her statement, the District under the "COASTAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, "2018 benefited from:

1. Construction of 1 No. District Court at Kwamekrom

2.Completion and furnishing of 1 No. District Court at Kwamekrom. Also in 2019 under the coastal development authority ,the district benefited from

1. Construction of 1 No. 2 bedroom for Magistrate at Kwamekrom

2.Completion and furnishing of 1 No. 2 bedroom for magistrate at Kwamekrom .

All the claims by the deceptive DCE that the district under the coastal development authority, 2018 and 2019 benefited from the One Million dollar per constituency to have constructed, Competed and furnished the above mentioned projects are nothing but ABSOLUTE UNTRUTH, which she deliberately peddled to deceive unsuspecting constituents in Biakoye and Ghanaians as a whole.

The NDC in Biakoye is therefore challenging the highly ineffective and arrogant DCE, Hon. Comfort Attah to come out and show the people of Biakoye the location of the aforementioned projects she claimed the district benefited out of the One million dollar per constituency.

In furtherance we are demanding our share of the national cake in line with the NPPs 2016 campaign promise by the deceptive, inept, corrupt and clueless President Akufo Addo of One million dollar per constituency, 1d1f etc.

The people of Biakoye want to remind President Akufo Addo that we are also Ghanaians hence we demand our fair share of the national cake and many other developments his government is touting to have done for the good people of Ghana.

We further wish to state categorically without any iota of doubt that most of the claims by the arrogant and ineffective Hon. Comfort Attah are falsehood, deliberate and blatant lies .

Interestingly, this Hon. DCE is gradually becoming a wolf in the district threatening every person in the district including the police and her own NPP members. A wolf who lies through her teeth is not worth keeping. Standby for more in the weeks to come

Signed

Nana Yaw Otibo Eric

Communication officer

(Biakoye Constituency)

0506592799/0244197236