Covid-19: Nigeria Records 409 New Cases

Nigeria has reported some additional 409 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases have pushed Nigeria's tally to 13,873.

It says in a tweet on Wednesday night, June 10, that 4,351 persons have been discharged. It added that deaths have increased from 365 to 382.

Below A Breakdown Of New Cases

Lagos-201

FCT- 85

Delta- 22

Edo- 16

Nasarawa- 14

Borno- 14

Kaduna- 14

Bauchi-10

Rivers-9

Enugu- 5

Kano- 5

Ogun- 4

Ondo- 4

Bayelsa- 2

Kebbi- 2

Plateau- 2