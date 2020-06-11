Zoomlion Disinfects Achiase Military Barracks

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Ghana’s leading sanitation and waste management company, has extended its anti-COVID-19 disinfection exercise to Military installations in the country.

The exercise, expected to cover the 104 military units in seven regions, saw the Seth Anthony Barracks at Achiase in the Eastern Region, being disinfected by a team of Zoomlion personnel, supported by some soldiers in the camp.

It would last a week in all the units in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Brong, Volta, Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.

The entire camp, including lecture halls, dormitories, offices, and other buildings were disinfected with state-of-the-art equipment.

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise, Madam Emma Akyea-Boakye, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion Company Ltd, stated that, simultaneous exercises were taking place in other military installations in Koforidua and other parts of the country.

She explained that “the exercise is under an agreement between the Government of Ghana and Zoomlion to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that it was targeted at bacteria and influenza causing the disease.

Madam Akyea-Boakye said her company used Sodium Chlorine with Ph 6.5, the approved standard by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the same as what is used in disinfecting markets, among others.

She said that markets, schools, churches, and mosques, would also be covered under the exercise, maintaining that cost of disinfection would be borne by individual private institutions or organizations that call on them.

For his part, Chief Instructor of the Jungle War School, Major Bright Basuglo, said the exercise was very necessary in spite of the fact that the camp had put in place the required protocols to ensure officers and trainees were safe.

“We receive students and other members of the public regularly so there is the need for such exercises to ensure we are all safe, even though all the safety protocols are already in place,” Major Basuglo maintained.

He thanked the authorities and Zoomlion for the initiative, which, he believes, would help in no small way.