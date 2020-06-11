TV3 To Lay Off Again; Kicked Out 4 Workers

Listen to article

TV3 Network owned by Media General Group has fired 4 staff in the latest retrenchment exercise embarked on by the company MyNewsGh.com can confirm.

Affected staff according to MyNewsGh.com sources include an online person, a sports team member at Onua FM, and two others with more expected to be laid off in the coming days.

Reasons for the sack remain sketchy but sources indicate that it could be part of efforts to cut down cost in view of the effect of the novel coronavirus.

It would be recalled that in October 2018, about 25 staff were fired in a similar retrenchment exercise embarked on by the company.

Some of the affected staff then included persons from Onua FM, 3Fm, and Marketing Department who received a two-month salary in lieu of notice contrary to the labor laws which indicates a three-month salary in lieu of notice.

Source: MyNewsGh.com