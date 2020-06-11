COVID-19: Cases Now 10,358 With Recoveries At 3,824

Listen to article

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 10,358.

This follows the confirmation of 157 new cases.

The Ghana Health Service's case count updated of Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The update also indicates that 69 more people have recovered from the disease, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,824.

Fourteen people are currently in critical condition and ten other also in severe condition.

Ghana has so far done a total of 240,204 tests since March 2020.

More soon.

---citinewsroom