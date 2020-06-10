Upper West Region: Dilapidated Primary School Block At Goriyiri Faces Collapse

The Goriyiri primary school was established in 1956, a year before Ghana gained Independence. Since the building of this facility, it has never seen any renovation, leaving it on the verge of collapse.

The school serves the following communities; Goriyiri, Kandomwine, Da-uri, and Vogonni.

The school feeds Junior High Schools located in the Nadowli town which happens to be the capital of the Nadowli-Kaleo district. From records, the primary school produces over 50 students each year.

The school is about 3km from the Nadowli town. Even in its current dilapidated state, it still has a total population of about 265 students. The breakdown is as follows: Basic one 43, Basic two 38, Basic three 51, Basic four 36, Basic five 48 and Basic six - 49

The predicaments of the students become worse during the rainy season. There are major leakages on the roofs and most classes are without doors and windows. This causes a lot of discomfort under the hostile weather conditions that normally characterized the wet season. In many instances, the school has to close down early, any time there are signs of rain.

The dilapidated nature of the school has compelled most of these students to drop out of school which indeed affects their personal development. Others also decide to walk a number of kilometers to other schools situated in the Nadowli town.

Indeed, parents who are well to do, rent accommodation in the Nadowli town to enable them to have access to the schools in there.

However, these interventions also have their attendant problems as monitoring them becomes difficult. There are instances where some, especially the girls, are taken advantage of, by unscrupulous men. This has contributed to the increasing number of teenage pregnancies within the locality.

Upon several complaints by some of the people of Goriyiri through the community development program on Tumpaani FM, the station decided to make a follow up to the community to assess the situation. Upon a careful assessment, the station can indisputably state that the school infrastructure is in a sorry situation that needs some radical and swift intervention.

Speaking to some of the community members, names withheld, they lamented over this unpleasant situation they have been facing over the years. They made a clarion call on the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and any developmental partner to help them build a befitting school structure for their children and to as well, get a structure to begin a Junior High School.

According to them, that would not only help the people improve educational standards but would also help ease the burden of children having to walk several kilometers to have access to educational facilities.