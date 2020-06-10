WFP Provides Specialized Nutritious Foods For Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients In Isolation Centres

Accra - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up its support to the Government of Ghana’s efforts to provide comprehensive care for COVID-19 patients in isolation facilities, with a contribution of 10,800 bags of specialized nutritious food worth Three Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC300,000). The supply is enough to cover three months of feeding for 4,000 patients.

“We are living in very challenging times where we must come together to care for one another hence our support to complement the work of the Government of Ghana,” said Rukia Yacoub, WFP Representative and Country Director in Ghana. “The specialized nutritious food we are providing is one of several excellent, highly nutritious made-in-Ghana products, which WFP has helped to develop and market thanks to generous funding from Canada.”

Specialized nutritious foods are made of blended cereals and soy flour, mixed with extra minerals and vitamins. They are highly nutritious, formulated to meet the body’s protein, energy and micronutrient requirements for optimal growth. The added minerals and vitamins provide numerous health benefits including boosting the immune system to fight infections.

Nutrition is a key area of work for WFP, which supports the Ghana Health Service to implement programmes in the Northern and Ashanti regions. This is helping to prevent stunting among children and micronutrient deficiencies such as anaemia among pregnant and nursing mothers, and adolescent girls.

WFP has prioritised nutrition support under its COVID-19 response plan. It has provided handwashing stations in all the participating health centres and retailer shops and supported the Ghana Health Service to include COVID19 preventive measures in their social and behaviour change communication messages to mothers and care givers.

